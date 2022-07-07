Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: There will be a spaghetti dinner and gospel singing on Saturday, July 9, a fundraiser to help cover the expenses for the community club. Included with a $10 donation will be spaghetti, bread, dessert and a drink. Food will be available after 5 p.m. Crossroads will sing at 6:30 p.m.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 18-22. All are welcome.
Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held July 10-15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks will be served.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room starts at 10 a.m., followed by service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday service is held at 7 p.m.
Grey Ridge Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville: A rummage sale will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 8 and 9.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Jacob Berry will speak at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will take place July 10-14. All ages welcome. Hours are 6 to 8:15 p.m. on July 10 and 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The carnival will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15. For more information, call 865-982-3414 or visit newhopeibc.org/events.
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church: Vacation Bible School will be held July 17-19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day, concluding with Family Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The theme is Jesus is the Good Shepherd. For more information, call 864-984-7548.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: Eddie Chasteen will bring the message at 11 .m. and 6 p.m. on July 10. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m.
July 17: The Joyaires will be singing in the 6 p.m. service.
Sandy Springs Presbyterian Church, 1201 Montvale Station Road, Maryville: New Song, a student choir from Geneva College, will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
To have your church news printed free in Get the Word Out, email to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.