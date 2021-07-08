Food Events
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: The community is invited to a free cookout to meet and greet Pastor Morris Anderson, from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. There will be pop-up tents in the church parking lot.
Fundraisers
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road,
A fundraiser is being held for the church’s pastor, the Rev. John Whitehead and his wife Janie. She will be going to Vanderbilt for a bone marrow transplant on July 21. They will be staying in Nashville through early September. Donations can be sent to Hillview Baptist Church, c/o Edward Gibbs, 2124 Mentor Road, Louisville, TN 37777. Guest speakers, preachers
Butterfly Gap Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: Cody McClurg will preach during the 10 a.m. service on July 11.
Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: The club will hold its monthly singing on Saturday, July 10. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. The Kincaid Family and host group Crossroads will be singing at 6:30 p.m.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 437 Cochran St., Alcoa: The Joyaires will be singing in the 6 p.m. service on Sunday, July 18.
Vacation Bible School
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: VBS will be held from 6-8 p.m., July 12-16. Games and food for all ages.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: VBS will be held from 6-8:30 p.m July 18-23. The theme is Rocky Railway. Fun Night will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23. Pastor is David Oliver.
Kagley’s Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: VBS will be held from 6-8:30 p.m July 18-21. Classes for ages 2 through youth. Family Fun Day will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 25. There will be carnival games, hot dogs and more.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: VBS will be held from July 11-16 from 6-8:15 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30-8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday; all ages welcome. A carnival will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Bible stories, music, games, crafts, snacks and more will be part of this experience. Transportation is available Sunday-Thursday.
To get your church news included in Get the Word Out, sent information to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication. There is no charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.