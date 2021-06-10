Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Will hold its monthly gospel singing on Saturday, June 12. Hambugers, hot dogs and desserts will be available beginning at 5 p.m. The Parton Family and host group Crossroads will be singing starting at 6:30 p.m.
Vacation Bible School
Knob Road Missionary Baptist Church, 2023 Knob Road, Maryville: Kickin’ it Old School: A Journey through the Old Testament will be the theme for VBS to be held from 6:54-8:45 p.m. June 14-18 from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
Maple Grove Baptist Church, 3201 Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville: Destination Dig VBS will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 13-18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 3 through youth, meal served nightly.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: VBS will be held fro July 11-16 from 6-8:15 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30-8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday; all ages welcome. A carnival will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Bible stories, music, games, crafts, snacks and more will be part of this experience. Transportation is available Sunday-Thursday.
Other
Christ First Community Church, 232-F S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: The church is now meeting in its new location in New Midland Plaza, in the Arcade section. Jason Sweeton is pastor. For more information, call 865-318-2574.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: AWANA Kick-off Carnival will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16, Get pre-registered for upcoming AWANA year and enjoy bounce houses, rock climbing and more. AWANA begins from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and continues each Wednesday through mid-May. Transportation is available.
