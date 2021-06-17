Vacation Bible School
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: Theme for VBS to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is “Faith & Fun, Learn About Jesus.” All ages welcome to this one-day event. There will be cotton candy, popcorn and other food served, along with games, music and stories from Bible.
Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville: Classes for ages preschool through fifth grade, June 21-25, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at shelterblount@gmail.com or call 865-307-7890.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: VBS will be held fro July 11-16 from 6-8:15 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30-8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday; all ages welcome. A carnival will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Bible stories, music, games, crafts, snacks and more will be part of this experience. Transportation is available Sunday-Thursday.
Other
Christ First Community Church, 232-F S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: The church is now meeting in its new location in New Midland Plaza, in the Arcade section. Jason Sweeton is pastor. For more information, call 865-318-2574.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: AWANA Kick-off Carnival will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16, Get pre-registered for upcoming AWANA year and enjoy bounce houses, rock climbing and more. AWANA begins from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m., and continues each Wednesday through mid-May. Transportation is available.
