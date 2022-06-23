Bible Baptist Church, 305 Sixth St., Maryville: East Tennessee Gospel Concerts will present a concert featuring The Williams Family, The Russell Family and The Parton Family on Saturday, June 25. A barbecue dinner will be held from 4-6 p.m. and the concert will start at 6:45 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $6. A love offering will be taken during the concert.
Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery Association: Will hold a special 150th anniversary celebration for both Cloyd’s Creek Presbyterian Church and cemetery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The old Cloyd’s Creek Presbyterian, located at the intersection of Cloyd’s Creek and Cloyd’s Church roads, was built in 1872 making it one of the oldest church buildings in Blount County. The celebration will include a history of the church, pictures and memorabilia. Commemorative t-shirts will be available.
House of God Church, 160 Badgett St., Alcoa: A gospel music program will be presented at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 featuring The Dixson Family and the Rev. Charlie Lambert from Freedom to Worship Church. The program will also include a soloist and other choirs.
Little River Fellowship Baptist Church, 1606 Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held June 26-July 1 from 5-8 p.m. Dinner will be provided. The theme is God’s Garden. Family Night will be held on Friday.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Gospel singing will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The concert will feature The Lore Family from Southern Ohio. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Smyrna Baptist Church, 6823 Howard School Road, Maryville: A singing will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 featuring The Druid Hill Singers.
