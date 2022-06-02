Birchfield Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 5-9. Commencement will be held on June 10. Dinner will be served each day at 6:30 p.m. Church bus will provide transportation by calling 423-519-2308.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Will hold its monthly gospel singing on Saturday, June 4. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Featured singers will be The Kincaid Family and host group Crossroads. Singing will start at 6 p.m.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room is open at 10 a.m., with services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday service is held at 7 p.m.
Maryville Pilgrim Holiness Church, 610 Rule St., Maryville: Services are held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor is Bob Nuchols.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: The Russell Family will be singing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Finger foods will be served after the service. Pastor is the Rev. Bill Ailey.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Decoration service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 5. Crossroads will be the featured singers. Potluck lunch will follow the service. No evening service.
Vacation Bible School will be held June 6-10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Commencement will take place at noon on Saturday, June 11.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: Homecoming will be celebrated on June 12. Mike Goodson will bring the message. Crystle Elam will be singing. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m.
Six Mile Baptist Church, 4337 Montvale Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed at 10:30 a.m. on June 5. Charles Murrell will be preaching. Dinner will be served after the service.
Springview Baptist Church, 4220 411 South, Maryville: A church hymnal Red Book Sing-a-Long will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. For more information, call Jim Chapman at 865-254-8079 or Murlin Williamson at 865-984-2594.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.