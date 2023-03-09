Bahá’í Community: What Does Unity Look Like? will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m.on Saturday, March 18 at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. Everyone is invited tp share their ideas, build connections with others and be inspired by the conservations, music and small group activities. Sponsored by the Blount County Bahá’í Community. For more information, contact ramaloha@hotmail.com.
Cold Spring Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Maryville: Monthly singing will take place on Saturday, March 11. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Singing by The Powers Family and Crossroads will begin at 6:30 p.m.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The annual kids/teen Consignment Sale will be held Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at the church. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Sale will include clothing for infants through teens, maternity clothes, furniture, baby items, toys, books, movies and more. Many items will be half price on Saturday.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: A Choral Evensong will take place at 5 p.m. on March 12. Evensong is the sung Anglican office of Evening Prayer, a liturgy more than 400 years old. It has been set to music by some of the church’s greatest composers. Evensong is. choral office sung by the choir with the congregation also actively participating. The community is invited to join in an evening of music, hymns and readings for meditation and prayer. The Parish Choir will be presenting Blessed are the Pure in Heart by Woldemar Voullaire.
