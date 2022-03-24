Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer Room is open at 10 a.m., followed by service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Evening service is held at 6 p.m. Service on Wednesday is held at 7 p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Debra Perry and Jadyn’s Call will be singing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.
Maryville Baptist Tabernacle, 1585 Mount Tabor Road, Maryville: Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call will sing during the 10:45 a.m. service on March 27. Bean and Bailey will be performing in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. on March 30 and then at the church at 7 p.m.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: A benefit supper for Alice Day will be held from 4 -6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. The singing will start at 6 p.m. and will include The Russell Family and His by Grace. Homemade chili and desserts will be available. For more information, contact Shirley Beaty at 865-719-5810.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: Chuck Lewter will be singing at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 27. Every Wednesday a free dinner drive-thru is offered from 5 to 6 p.m. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.