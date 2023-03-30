Central Baptist Church, 962 Springview Road, Alcoa: A Good Friday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 in partnership with Cold Springs Baptist. The service will be held at Central Baptist. There will also be a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on April 9 at Central. Sunday school will start at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15.
Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend: An outdoor concert will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, featuring Jackson Heights and Chosen Road. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be taken during intermission. For more information, call 865-448-1929.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. on April 1. All welcome. Lunch to follow. An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. Breakfast will be served afterward. All welcome.
Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville: Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. All are invited.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Gospel singing will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, featuring The Simple Faith Quartet and His By Grace. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Our Place, 103 Cheeyo Way, Loudon: An Easter worship service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. For more information, call 865-657-7222 or visit the website at OurPlacetn.org.
