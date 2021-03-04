Music
Bible Baptist Church: 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville. March 21: Jordan Amburn and Adoration will be singing during the 10:30 a.m. worship.
Other
First Baptist Church of Maryville: 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
First and third Thursdays of each month: Hope Lifters Grief Support Group, a faith-based group for men and women grieving the recent or distant loss of a loved one, meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room SM200. Masks should be worn. For more information, contact Kelly or Linda at 865-982-5531.
Maryville Church of Christ: 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville.
Thursdays: Grief Share is offered from 10 a.m. to noon each week. Attendees can join at any time. For more information, call 865-983-0370.
St. John Baptist Church: 178 Bessie Harvey Ave., Alcoa.
First Monday of each month: The Ben and Frances Ross Food Pantry is open from noon to 1 p.m. ID is required.
Revivals
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville
March 14-17: Evangelist Don Whitt will hold the revival services at 6:30 p.m. each day. Box dinners will be provided on Monday evening after the revival.
