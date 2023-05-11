Allegheny Baptist Church, 3221 Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville: Mother’s Day and Decoration Day services will be held on May 14.
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: Annual rummage sale will be held May 12-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many families participating. Barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available.
Clover Hill Presbyterian Church, 809 Clover Hill Road, Maryville: A barbecue lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 to raise funds for local missions. The cost is $6 per plate. The pavilion will be open for those who want to eat there.
Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery: Decoration Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 at the old Cloyd’s Creek Presbyterian Church, located at the intersection of Cloyd’s Creek and Cloyd’s Church roads. The Rev. Jimmy Guider, retired Methodist minister, will be the speaker for the service. Guider and Larry Sands, a member of the Association, will also share in special music. The annual business meeting will follow the service with President Doug Thomas presiding.
Cold Springs Community Club. 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Monthly gospel singing will be held on Saturday, May 13. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available starting at 5 p.m. Singing by The Beason Family and Crossroads will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Forest Hill Baptist Church: Decoration Day will be observed on May 21. Members of Forest Hill Baptist Church New Cemetery Association will accept donations for grounds maintenance May 18-2. They will be under the tent onsite. Donations can also be sent to Jan Everett at 617 Ridge Road, Maryville, TN 37801.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Sunday gatherings include Bible study at 9:45 a.m. and services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday service is held at 7 p.m.
Miller’s Cove Cemetery Association: Annual decoration Service and business meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on May 21.
Old Piney Cemetery: The annual Decoration Day will be observed on Sunday, May 14 Flowers placed on the grass should be removed within 10 days so the cemetery can be mowed.
Piney Level Baptist Church, 3527 Piney Level Church Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrated on May 21 with a concert by Dallas West at 10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville: Decoration Day will be observed on May 14. The annual stockholders meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the church.
