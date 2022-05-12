Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville: Decoration Day will be observed on Sunday, May 15. The tent will be set up. Funds will be collected for grounds maintenance. The new cemetery is maintained by the association, not the church. Donations may be sent to Jan Everett, 617 Ridge Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: Decoration Day will be observed on May 15, with Bill White bringing the message at 10 a.m. There will not be an evening service.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room begins at 10 a.m., followed by services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. The Wednesday service starts at 7 p.m.
Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church: Decoration Day will be observed at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Boone Cemetery with Pastor Steve Whitehead. Pastor Charles Butch Cooper will be the speaker at the church at 11 a.m. Covered dish lunch will be held afterwards on the grounds.
Holston College Cemetery: Decoration Day will be observed May 15.
Maryville Baptist Tabernacle, 1585 Mt. Tabor Road, Maryville: A special evening of praise will be held featuring The Gospel Harmony Boys at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.
Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville: Grief Share classes are held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays through June 29. Grief Share is a recovery support group to help and encourage those who have lost a family member or friend.
Millers Cove Cemetery Association: Will hold its annual program and business meeting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Millers Cove Baptist Church, 317 W. Millers Cove Road in Walland. This will be a day to enjoy the decorating of the cemetery and fellowshipping with friends and family.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville: Revival services will be held May 15-21. Sunday service will start at 6 p.m., with weeknight services at 7 p.m., with Locust Ridge singing. Evangelists will be Thomas Vananda and Dewey Brown.
Old Mt. Tabor Cemetery: Decoration Day will be May 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Unity Baptist Church, 803 Howard Jones Road, Maryville: Spark Studios Vacation Bible School will be held May 23-27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 4 through sixth grade.
To get your church news listed free each Friday in Get the Word Out, email to church@thedailytimes.com. The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.