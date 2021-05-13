Decoration
Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville: Decoration Day will be held May 16. Social distancing and mask wearing are recommended. Donations can be made onsite or sent to Jan Everett, 617 Ridge Road, Maryville TN 37803.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: Decoration Sunday will be celebrated May 16. There will be a singing in the parking lot from 4 p.m. to dark on Saturday, May 15, weather permitting. Bring lawn chairs. An offering will be taken for cemetery maintenance. Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. Charles Huskey will bring the message. No evening service.
Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 Happy Valley Road, Tallassee: Decoration. Day will be observed at 10 a.m. on May 15 at Boone Cemetery and at Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. There will be no dinner on the grounds and no inside church service. Restrooms will be open.
Liberty Church Cemetery: Decoration will take place May 21-23 at the cemetery, located at Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville. Cemetery upkeep donations will be accepted.
Millers Cove Cemetery: Decoration Day is May 16. There will not be a service or business meeting.
Old Mt. Tabor Cemetery: Decoration Day will be observed May 15 and 16. Donations will be accepted for the upkeep of the cemetery. They can also be mailed to Old Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association, 848 N. Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville, TN 37737.
Shady Grove Cemetery in Miser Station: Decoration will be Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16. The annual meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the church.
Zion Chapel Cemetery, 3334 Zion Chapel Road, Louisville: Decoration will be observed on May 23.
Food Events
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: A drop-in hot dog picnic lunch for police, fire and all other first responders will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 29 at the church.
Guest speakers, preachers
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Pastor George Macht will preach at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 16.
Revival
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: Revival meeting will take place Sunday, May 16, through Wednesday, May 19. Service times are 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday. Evangelist is Tom Hayes of Saluda, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.