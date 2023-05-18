Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville: Decoration Day is May 21. Members of Forest Hill Church New Cemetery Association will accept donations for grounds maintenance. They will be located at a tent onsite. Donations may also be sent to Jan Everett, 617 Ridge Road, Maryville, TN 37801.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Sunday services include Bible study at 9:45 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday service starts at 7 p.m.
Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 6525 Happy Valley Road, Tallassee: Decoration Day is May 20. Church service with Pastor Chris McInnis will be held at 11 a.m. Covered dish lunch following. Boone Cemetery service will be at 10 a.m. with Pastor Steve Whitehead.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: Vacation Bible School will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 21-24. The theme is Stellar — Shine Jesus’ Light. Dinner is served each day at 6 p.m.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Sons of Liberty will be in concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
Miller’s Cove Cemetery Association: Annual Decoration Service and business meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on May 21.
Old Mt. Tabor Cemetery: Decoration Days are May 20-21.
Piney Level Baptist Church, 3527 Piney Level Baptist Church Road, Maryville: The homecoming celebration will be be held beginning at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 21. Dallas West will be the musical guest. West has sung at Dollywood and is the minister of music at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Oneida. A meal will follow the worship service. Interim pastor is Steve Hodges.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville: The church will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Service starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Zack Nyein. A cookout to follow.
St. Paul AME Zion Church, 401 W. Broadway, Maryville: The church is celebrating its 156th anniversary during a worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21. The theme is “We Will Tell the Next Generation.” Lunch will follow the service.
Unity Baptist Church, 803 Howard Jones Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 5-9 for ages 4 through sixth grade. Online registration available at unitymaryville.org. Theme is Twists and Turns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.