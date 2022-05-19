Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville: A benefit sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The huge sale will include books, furniture, clothing and more. The fundraising goal of $5,000 will go to help in the fight against child sex trafficking.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room is held at 10 a.m., followed by services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday service starts at 7 p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Troy Burns will be singing at the evening worship service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.
Happy Valley Decoration Day: Will be observed on May 21 at 10 a.m. at Boone Cemetery with pastor Steve Whitehead. Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church will have a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charles Butch Cooper preaching. A covered dish lunch will be held afterwards on the grounds.
Liberty Cemetery: Decoration at Shelter Church (3964 Montvale Road) in Maryville will be held May 20-22. Water will be provided. Call 865-307-7890 for more information.
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee: Decoration service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. His By Grace will be singing and the Rev. Josh Sloan will be preaching. A covered dish lunch will be served after the service. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1902 Creason Road, Maryville:A singing will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. with Voices of Praise, featuring Steve Gossett. A hot dog supper will be held at 4 p.m.. Singing will take place under the pavilion, weather permitting.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Youth Night will be celebrated beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 with guest preacher Zach Witt. There will be finger foods and desserts at the fellowship hall celebrating graduates.
Ridgeview Baptist Church, 4234 Gamble Lane, Walland: Youth meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 with Doug Raynes preaching. May 29 will be Youth Sunday, and Austin Elkins will be preaching. Revival services are 7 p.m. May 30 to June 3. Gary Crisp will preach.
St. John United Methodist Church, 2201 E. Broadway, Maryville: A homecoming picnic is planned for May 22, following the morning worship, in the courtyard. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. Those who wish may bring side dishes. There will be memorabilia, photos from the church, games and door prizes. A small concert will take place in the sanctuary.
Unity Baptist Church, 803 Howard Jones Road, Maryville: Spark Studios Vacation Bible School will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. May 23-27 for ages 4 through sixth grade.
To get your free church news listing, email to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
