Birchfield Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 5-9. Commencement will be held on June 10. Dinner will be served each day at 6:30 p.m. Church bus will provide transportation by calling 423-519-2308.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room is open at 10 a.m., with services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday service is held at 7 p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: His By Grace will be singing at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3201 Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville: Decoration Day will be observed May 29. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Arkie Baker during the 10:30 a.m. worship service, with lunch to follow. No evening service.
Maryville Pilgrim Holiness Church, 610 Rule St., Maryville: Services are held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor is Bob Nuchols.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: Homecoming will be celebrated on June 12. Mike Goodson will bring the message. Crystle Elam will be singing. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m.
Ridgeview Baptist Church, 4234 Gamble Lane, Walland: Youth meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, with Doug Raynes preaching. May 29 will be Youth Sunday, and Austin Elkins will be preaching. Revival services are 7 p.m. May 30 to June 3. Gary Crisp will preach.
Six Mile Baptist Church, 4337 Montvale Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed at 10:30 a.m. on June 5. Charles Murrell will be preaching. Dinner will be served after the service.
Springview Baptist Church, 4220 411 South, Maryville: A church hymnal Red Book Sing-a-Long will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. For more information, call Jim Chapman at 865-254-8079 or Murlin Williamson at 865-984-2594.
