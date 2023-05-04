Bakers Creek Presbyterian Church, 5501 Nine Mile Road, Maryville: Decoration Day will be observed on Sunday, May 7. The program will begin at 2 p.m. Guest speaker is Harold Booker.
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N.Sixth St., Maryville: Annual rummage sale will be held May 12-13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many families will be participating. Barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be available.
Calderwood Cemetery: Decoration Day will be held May 7.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Sunday services include Bible study at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m.and 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Revival services will be held May 8-12 at 7 p.m. daily. Evangelist is the Rev. Mike McCoy from Crossville First Free Will Baptist Church. There will be singing nightly. For more information, call Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Louisville Memorial Cemetery: Annual Decoration Day will be held May 6-7. The business meeting will take place at 2 p.m. on May 7.
Miller’s Cove Cemetery Association: The annual Decoration Service and business meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 21.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville: Decoration will take place on Sunday, May 7. There will be a special service at 10 a.m. with the Kincaid Family singing. Lunch will follow the service. There will be no evening service.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.