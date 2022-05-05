Historic Bethlehem Church, Bethlehem Church Road, Walland: Decoration Day services will be held Saturday, May 7, at 12:30 p.m. Attendees should bring a sack lunch, drink and lawn chairs. Following lunch there will be a business meeting and then the service.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: The monthly gospel singing will take place on Saturday, May 7 featuring Crossroads. Food will be available beginning at 5 p.m. and the singing starts at 6:30 p.m. The club is starting to work on a cookbook. Anyone wishing to submit favorite recipes may bring them during the monthly singing or contact the club on its Facebook page.
Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1850 Forest Hill Road, Maryville: Decoration Day will be observed on Sunday, May 15. The tent will be set up. Funds will be collected for grounds maintenance. The new cemetery is maintained by the association, not the church. Donations may be sent to Jan Everett, 617 Ridge Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room begins at 10 a.m., followed by services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. The Wednesday service starts at 7 p.m.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Revival will be held May 9-13 at 7 p.m. each day. Evangelist will be the Rev. Mike McCoy from Crossville First Free Will Baptist Church. There will be nightly singing. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Louisville Hill Top Cemetery: Will hold its annual Decoration Day on Saturday, May 7 at the cemetery. Visitation will be all day with a memorial service and program at 3 p.m. at St. Peter Primitive Baptist Church, 140 E. Howe St., Alcoa. The cemetery upkeep is done with the help of donations, which can be made Saturday or sent to Rolland Long, P.O. Box 463, Louisville, TN 37777.
Maryville Baptist Tabernacle, 1585 Mt. Tabor Road, Maryville: A special evening of praise will be held featuring The Gospel Harmony Boys at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.
Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville: Grief Share classes are held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays through June 29. Grief Share is a recovery support group to help and encourage those who have lost a family member or friend.
Millers Cove Cemetery Association: Will hold its annual program and business meeting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 15 at Millers Cove Baptist Church, 317 W. Millers Cove Road in Walland. This will be a day to enjoy the decorating of the cemetery and fellowshipping with friends and family.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville: Revival services will be held May 15-21. Sunday service will start at 6 p.m., with weeknight services at 7 p.m., with Locust Ridge singing. Evangelists will be Thomas Vananda and Dewey Brown.
Old Piney Cemetery: Decoration Day will be observed on Sunday, May 8. Flowers placed on graves should be removed by May 18 so the cemetery can be mowed.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3737 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville:Decoration Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 8. A stockholders meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend: Cemetery Decoration Days will be May 6-8. Donations will be accepted at the canopy that will be set up.
To get your church news listed free each Friday in Get the Word Out, email to church@thedailytimes.com. The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
