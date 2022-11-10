Blount County Ecumenical Action Council: The annual multi-faith Thanksgiving service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. A Zoom invitation will be sent to all who wish to participate via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public. Call 503-894-0187 or email ramaloha@hotmail.com for more information.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Maryville: The monthly gospel singing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Singing will include Heaven’s Highway and Crossroads, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Dwight and Connie Waters Singers will perform during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is Old Timers Day and a Thanksgiving dinner will follow the singing.
Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The United Methodist Women will present its Country Store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The sale will feature quilters, crafters, bakers and gardeners. New items, antiques, jewelry, games and decorations will be available at great prices. Proceeds from the sale fund numerous projects such as Wesley House, Camp in the Community, Raising a Voice and mission trip scholarships.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: David Ring will be the guest speaker during the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. services on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 4641 Morganton Road, Maryville: Nashville-based gospel group The Forresters will be leading the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Nov. 13. A love offering will be taken.
Maryville Pilgrim Holiness Church, 610 Rule St., Maryville: Friends and Family Day will be celebrated during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 13. Dinner will follow the service.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1902 Creason Road, Maryville: The Fall Harvest Festival will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. There will be hot dogs, children’s games and a singing at 6 p.m. with Jordon and Jodie Amburn. Singing will take place outside, weather permitting.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The Singing Cookes will be part of a special singing event at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. No ticket required but a love offering will be taken.
Zion Chapel Baptist Church, 3334 Zion Chapel Road, Louisville: Michael and Delilah will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, along with Lauren Kitts.
To get your church news listed free in Get the Word Out, email information to church@thedailytimes.com. The deadline for Friday publication is 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.