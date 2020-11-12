Food events
Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville
Food giveaway: The church is hosting its annual food giveaway in memory of Nancy Burns Costner. Turkeys and hams will be distributed. Due to COVID-19, distribution will by appointment only as long as food items are available. To reserve a spot, email the church at shelterblount@gmail.com or call 865-307-7890.
Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland
Nov. 14: The monthly gospel singing will be held. Food will be available after 5 p.m. and the music will start at 6:30 p.m. Heaven’s Highway will be singing.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Nov. 15: Heirline will be performing in the 11 a.m. worship service.
To get your church’s events listed free of charge in Get the Word Out, email information to church@thedai
lytimees.com. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.