Food events

Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville

Food giveaway: The church is hosting its annual food giveaway in memory of Nancy Burns Costner. Turkeys and hams will be distributed. Due to COVID-19, distribution will by appointment only as long as food items are available. To reserve a spot, email the church at shelterblount@gmail.com or call 865-307-7890.

Music

Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland

Nov. 14: The monthly gospel singing will be held. Food will be available after 5 p.m. and the music will start at 6:30 p.m. Heaven’s Highway will be singing.

Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville

Nov. 15: Heirline will be performing in the 11 a.m. worship service.

To get your church’s events listed free of charge in Get the Word Out, email information to church@thedai

lytimees.com. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication.

