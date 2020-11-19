Food
Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville
Food distribution: The church is hosting its annual food giveaway in memory of Nancy Burns Costner. Turkeys and hams will be distributed. Due to COVID-19, distribution will be by appointment only, as long as food items are available. To reserve a spot, email the church at shelterblount@gmail.com or call 865-307-7890.
Music
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Nov. 22: Heaven’s Highway will perform at 9:30 a.m.
Church news is published free every Friday in Get the Word Out. To submit an event, send to church@thedaily
times.com. Deadline for Friday publication is 4 p.m. Wednesday.
