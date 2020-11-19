Food

Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville

Food distribution: The church is hosting its annual food giveaway in memory of Nancy Burns Costner. Turkeys and hams will be distributed. Due to COVID-19, distribution will be by appointment only, as long as food items are available. To reserve a spot, email the church at shelterblount@gmail.com or call 865-307-7890.

Music

New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville

Nov. 22: Heaven’s Highway will perform at 9:30 a.m.

Church news is published free every Friday in Get the Word Out. To submit an event, send to church@thedaily

times.com. Deadline for Friday publication is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.