Blount County Ecumenical Action Council: The annual Multi-faith Thanksgiving service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. A Zoom invitation will be sent to all who wish to participate via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public. Call 503-894-0187 or email ramaloha@hotmail.com for more information.
Broadway Baptist Church, 2329 E. Broadway, Maryville: The church is celebrating its 80th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 6. There will be a joint Sunday school starting at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Former ministers of music Richard Bonds and Vic Fulford will lead the worship choir. The long-range planning committee will make a presentation about the future of Broadway Baptist Church. Former youth pastor John Yorio will be the speaker. Following the service there will be a potluck lunch. The service will be broadcast live on Charter Channel 196, on YouTube and Facebook and on the website, bbcmaryville.org.
Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The United Methodist Women will present its Country Store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The sale will feature quilters, crafters, bakers and gardeners. New items, antiques, jewelry, games and decorations will be available at great prices. Proceeds from the sale fund numerous projects such as Wesley House, Camp in the Community, Raising a Voice and mission trip scholarships.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: David Ring will be the guest speaker on Nov. 13 for the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. services.
Friendsville United Methodist Church, 204 E. College Ave., Friendsville: The monthly community luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. This month is sponsored by Citizens for Community Improvement and First Baptist Church. The theme is Thanksgiving. All are welcome.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: Homecoming will be observed on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Foothills Quarter will be singing in the 10:30 a.m. service. Potluck lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. There will be no evening service.
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The Rev. Paul Baxley, executive coordinator of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, will be the guest speaker on Sunday, Nov. 6 during the 9 and 11 a.m. services. He was formerly the senior minister art First Baptist Church in Athens, Georgia.
Our Place, 103 Cheeyo Way, Loudon: A nondenominational church service for caregivers and individuals affected by Alzheimer’s/dementia is held at 4:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 865-657-7222 or visit the website at OurPlacetn.org.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville: The deadline for ordering frozen foods is Nov. 4. The dishes that are available include spinach maria, sweet potato casserole, breakfast casserole, chili, tomato bisque, taco soup, Elvis Presley cake, fresh cranberry relish and local honey. To place an order, call 865-983-3512. Orders can be picked up on Nov. 20 or by appointment. Proceeds will benefit Family Promise, Good Neighbors, Community Food Connection and Salvation Army.
St. John United Methodist Church, 2201 E. Broadway, Maryville: A sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5 and it will include ladies clothing, accessories, household items, all at great prices.
Church news is published free each Friday in Get the Word Out. The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Send information to church@thedailytimes.com.
