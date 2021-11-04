Food Events
Shelter Church, 3964 Montvale Road, Maryville: The annual Nancy Burns Thanksgiving food giveaway will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. The giveaway is by appointment only while supplies last. RSVP by emailing church at shelterblount@gmail.com or calling 865-307-7890.
Music
Central Baptist Church, 962 Springbrook Road, Alcoa: A Church Hymnal “Red Book” Sing-a-Long with the Foothills Quartet will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the church. For more information, call Jim Chapman at 865-254-8079.
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: Preston Garner will provide special music during worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Bible study will be held at 9:30 a.m.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: Crystle Elam will be singing in the 6 p.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: Chuck Lewter, formerly of the group The Servants, will be singing at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Other
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Eagleton Village, Maryville: Old Timers Day will be observed on Nov. 14. Dwight and Connie Waters will sing during the 10:30 a.m. service. Lunch to follow. No evening service.
Fairview United Methodist Church, old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The church will hold its annual Country Store event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. There will be lots of handmade crafts, antiques, quilts, wood crafts, Grandma’s Attic items, canned foods and holiday decor. The annual dinner will not be held due to concerns over COVID. Proceeds go to help nonprofits.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: Simmons Bank, 710 S. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville continues to collect food for the church’s food pantry. Nonperishable food items like peanut butter, canned vegetables, pasta, oatmeal, crackers and cleaning supplies like laundry detergent and soap are needed. The bank will collect through the end of the month.
Thanksgiving Services
Partnership Christian Church, 323 Partnership Parkway, Maryville: Community Thanksgiving Service and Pie Social will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.