Biblical Times Theater in Pigeon Forge: A concert will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1t featuring The Foothills Quartet, Isaac’s Well, The Tabb Family, Subject 2 Change and Melissa Evans. Tickets are $10 and the first 125 tickets sold will get a free lunch. Call the theater at 865-908-3327.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Trunk or Treat will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church: Tommy Spencer, host of Sunday Tradition (formerly Mull’s Singing Convention), will sing in concert at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. A love offering will be taken.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Dixie Echoes will sing in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct.21. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Piney Level Baptist Church, 3527 Piney Level Church Road, Maryville: The church is hosting an all-you-can-eat bean supper with all the fixings from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a fundraiser to support the church’s food pantry. There is no charge to attend, but donations will be accepted. A dessert auction will be conducted by Jerry Delozier.
Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: A Fall Craft Fair will take place Oct. 14-15. Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Author Brittany Cummings will be selling and signing her children’s books. Handcrafted items will be for sale.
Smyrna Baptist Church, 6823 Howard School Road, Maryville: The Carters will be singing at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15. Pastor is Andy Nichols.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: Heavens Highway Trio will be singing at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16.
To get your church-related news listed in Get the Word Out, email information to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication. There is no charge.
