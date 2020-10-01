Guest speakers, preachers
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville
Oct. 4: Tyson Gaylon will preach during the 10:30 a.m. service.
Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
Oct. 4: Adoration will sing at the morning service and Cody McClurg will preach at the 6 p.m. service.
Harmony Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville
Oct. 3: Delores Laverne Curtis Memorial Gospel Sing will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. Admission is free. A silent auction, door prizes and snack bar will be available at 5 p.m. Music will be presented by Foothills Quartet, Bob Holbrook, Mark Huskey, The Brown Brothers and Recognized. All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Oct. 4: Heavens Highway will sing during the 10 a.m. service.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Oct. 4 The Chronicle from Louisiana will be singing during the 11 a.m. worship.
Homecoming
Allegheny Baptist Church, 3221 Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville
Oct. 4: The Carters will song for this homecoming celebration, with lunch after the 11 a.m. service.
Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland
Oct. 4: No Sunday school will be held on this homecoming Sunday. Quinton Barbra will preach at 10 a.m. followed by singing by The Russell Family at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no lunch will be served. No night service.
Other
Broadway Baptist Church, 2329 E. Broadway, Maryville
Oct. 3: The ninth annual car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. Judging starts at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $20. There will be prizes, food and fellowship.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville
Oct. 4: Pastor Appreciation Day will be observed at 10:30 a.m. with singing by the Heartland Quartet and a lunch prepared and served according to health and safety protocol.
Middlesettlements United Methodist Church, 2729 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
Oct. 4: Drive-in worship will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Field of Dreams, 2508 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville. This is a time change. The drive-in services will be recorded and posted on the website, www.middlesettlements.com and also Facebook and YouTube channel. Pastor is the Rev. Magan Stubblefield.
Mount Nebo Church of Jesus Christ, 4508 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland
Oct. 3: Fall yard sale will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Lunch plates will be available for purchase.
Oct. 31: Trunk or treat will be held at the church.
