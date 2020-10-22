Guest speakers
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa
Oct. 25: Mike Goodson will bring the message in the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.
Trunk or TreatOakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Oct. 24: Trunk or Treat will take place beginning at 7 p.m.
To get your church item listed free of charge, email to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication.
