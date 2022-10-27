Broadway Baptist Church, 2329 E. Broadway, Maryville: The church will celebrate its 80th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 8. A joint Sunday school will be held at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Former ministers of music Richard Bonds and Vic Fulford will lead the worship choir. The long-range planning committee will make a presentation of the future of Broadway Baptist. Former youth pastor John Yorio will be the special speaker. Following the service, there will be a potluck lunch. The service will be broadcast live on Charter 196, on YouTube and Facebook and at the website, bbcmaryville.org.
Carpenters Campground United Methodist Church, 3538 Best Road, Maryville: Will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be lots of candy and decorated trunks, along with a free hot dog meal.
Central Point Baptist Church, 3617 Central Point Road, Rockford: The church is celebrating its 90th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Gary Estes will deliver the message. A catered meal will follow.
Forest Hill Baptist Church, corner of Forest Hill an Montvale roads: The annual Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be food, fun and fellowship. All are invited. For more information, call the church office at 865-982-8632.
Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville: Higher Ground will sing during the 10:30 a.m. service on Oct. 30.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: Youth Sunday will be observed on Oct. 30. The youth of the church will be taking charge of the service. The Deck Family will sing, and Seth Albright will be the guest speaker in the 10:30 a.m. service.
Little River Fellowship Baptist Church, 1606 Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville: Fall Festival will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The church also will have a Dollar Days Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., today, Oct. 28, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Almost everything will be $1.
Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, Louisville: A Fifth Sunday Singspiration will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Favorite hymns will be sung along with special music by individuals and groups. A chili supper will follow. All are invited.
Maryville Pilgrim Holiness Church, 610 Rule St., Maryville: Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville: The annual frozen food sale is currently underway. The dishes offered include spinach Maria, sweet potato casserole, breakfast casserole, chili, tomato basil bisque, taco soup, Elvis Presley cake, fresh cranberry relish and local honey. Orders are due by Nov. 4 and can be picked up on Nov. 19 in time for Thanksgiving. Checks should be made payable to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. To place an order, call 865-983-3512. Casseroles, soups and relishes are $17 each; cakes are $22, and honey is $10 per pint and $18 for quarts.
