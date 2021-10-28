Food Events
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: Is once again serving its Wednesday dinners, from 5-6 p.m. each week. Meals will be to-go only.
Trunk or Treat, Fall Festivals
Dotson Memorial Baptist Church, 814 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: The DMBC Community Fall Festival will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. There will be bluegrass music from Jimbo Whaley and Greenbrier, food trucks, face painting, photo booth and more. Everything is free except for food trucks.
East Walland Missionary Baptist Church, 970 E. Millers Cove, Walland: Trunk or treat will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Hot dogs, chili, chips, cheese and popcorn will be served. There will also be a fire pit for roasting weenies and marshmallows, and a corn hole game. Church-friendly costumes are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Friendsville, 403 N. Farnum St., Friendsville: Trunk-or-treat will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot. Bounce house and inflatables will be part of the fun. Everyone welcome. For more information, contact the church at 865-995-2130.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Trunk-or-treat will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Partnership Christian Church, 323 Partnership Parkway, Maryville: Fall Fest will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The day will include food, games, trunk-or-treat and lots of fun.
Topside Church of God, 2526 Topside Road, Louisville: The Fall Fest will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. This year’s theme is Superheroes and Princesses. Some characters will make an appearance, including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Obi wan Kenobi, Wolverine, Snow White, Jasmine and Bell. The church is also taking up donations of unwrapped toys for the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home.
Music
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Foothills Quartet will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Pastor is Greg Watson.
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: East Tennessee Gospel Concerts will present a concert on Saturday, Oct. 30, featuring The Supernals Reunion, Crystle Elam and The Singing Rexroats. Dinner and silent auction take place from 4-6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:45 p.m. Concert is free but a love offering will be taken.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Foothills Quartet and the Joyaires will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. For more information, contact pastor Raines at 865-556-1545.
Thanksgiving Services
Partnership Christian Church, 323 Partnership Parkway, Maryville: Community Thanksgiving Service and Pie Social will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Other
Fairview United Methodist Church, old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The church will hold its annual Country Store event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. There will be lots of handmade crafts, antiques, quilts, wood crafts, Grandma’s Attic items, canned foods and holiday decor. The annual dinner will not be held due to concerns over COVID. Proceeds go to help nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.