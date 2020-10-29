Homecoming
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville
Nov. 1: The Foothills Quartet will perform for homecoming celebration at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served, following all health and safety guidelines.
Music
Birchfield Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Oct. 31: Simple Faith Quartet will be singing at 7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Oct. 31: Trunk or treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be food, candy and also a hayride, weather permitting.
To get your church event listed in Get the Word Out at no cost, email information to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline for Friday’s edition is 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
