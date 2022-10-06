Hickory Valley Baptist Church, 3920 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrate at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9. The Rev. Aaron Disney will be the guest speaker. A potluck lunch will follow the service.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church: Old Timers Day and Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Tyler Farm, 1040 Maple Lane, Greenback. Worship will start at 11 a.m. with a covered-dish lunch to follow. Afternoon plans include a hayride, pumpkins for the kids and a bonfire and weenie roast.
Four Mile Baptist Church: A celebration day for Pastor David Oliver will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the church at 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville. There will be music, snacks and service. Celebration will begin at 5 p.m. All are welcome.
Our Place, 103 Cheeyo Way, Loudon: Nondenominational church service for individuals and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s/dementia will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The services are held the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 865-657-7222.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: A Fall Craft Fair will take place Oct. 14-15. Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Author Brittany Cummings will be selling and signing her children’s books. Handcrafted items will be for sale.
