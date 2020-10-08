Homecoming
Hickory Valley Baptist Church, 3920 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville
Oct. 11: Guest speaker for homecoming will be Jason Wheeler, former youth director. Dinner will be served following the morning service. Busses will run.
Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
Oct. 11: Heaven’s Highway will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
To get your church events listed in Get the Word Out, submit to church@the dailytimes.com by Wednesday at 4 p.m. for Friday publication. There is no charge.
