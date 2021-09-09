Guest Speakers, Preachers
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: A Day of Remembrance, “We Will Never Forget” will be presented during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday. Guest speakers will be U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett and state Rep. Bob Ramsey, with music by Misty River Band. Message will be delivered by Morris Anderson. The event will occur outside under a tent.
Homecoming
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Homecoming service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 19. The Ray Ball Singers will perform. Lunch will be served after the service.
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church: Homecoming service will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Smoky Mountain Pilgrims will be the guest singers. The Rev. Brian Kelso will bring the message. Dinner on the grounds will be held after the service. There will not be an evening service.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed during the 10 a.m. service on Sept. 12. His By Grace with Merlin Williamson will perform. Box lunches will be available. Pastor is David Oliver.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The Miles Family will be singing for homecoming service at 11 a.m. Due to COVID concerns, there will not be a lunch afterward. Evening service will be held at 6 p.m.
Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Wallland: The monthly gospel singing will take place on Saturday. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Crossroads will be singing beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Other
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: DivorceCare, Weekly Divorce Recovery Seminar and Support Group for Adults, will begin from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday. The session will last for 13 weekly meetings. For more information, call the church office at 865-982-6070 or email bob@montevistamaryville.com.
To get your church news published free in Get the Word Out on Fridays, send information to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
