Benefits
Knob Road Missionary Baptist Church, 2023 Knob Road, Maryville: A benefit will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. A dinner and silent auction will last until 6:45 p.m. Music will start at 7 p.m. Cost is a donation. All money raised will go to help the family with funeral expenses for Melissa Little. For more information, call Phyllis Jones at 865-980-7751.
Homecoming
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: Heaven’s Highway will sing during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 19, as part of homecoming celebration. Lunch will follow the service. There will not be an evening service.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: The Ray Ball Singers will perform during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 19, in celebration of homecoming. Lunch will be served after the service.
Music
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee : David Ott and New Beginning will be guest singers at the 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 service.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: The Foothills Quartet and The Hymnsmen Quartet will perform in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. A love offering will be received. For more information, contact Jim Chapman at 865-254-8079.
Old Fashion Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Meadow Road, Greenback: The Gospel Travelers and Smoky Mountain Pilgrims will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: Foothills Quartet will sing during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Revivals
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St, Alcoa: Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. each day Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 1. Guest preacher will be Mike Carpenter from Hamlet, North Carolina.
