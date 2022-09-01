Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrated on Sept. 4. Heaven’s Highway will sing during the 10:30 a.m. service. The Rev. Roger Ledford from Kentucky will be preaching in the morning service. Saved By Grace will sing during the evening service. Pastor is Greg Watson. Everyone welcome.
First Baptist Church of Friendsville, 403 N. Farnum St., Friendsville: Christian comedian Tim Lovelace will give a performance at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. He is a Grammy and Dove nominated artist who is a storyteller and musician.
Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 6450 Happy Valley Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 with Pastor Chris McInnis. A covered dish lunch will follow the service.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed on Sept. 4. The Rev. Dan Whisner will preach at 10:30 a.m. He was a child at Lone Oak Baptist Church in the 1960s, while his father, the late Rev. Levi Whisner, was the pastor. In the afternoon service at 1:30, special singing will be presented by Gospel Grass, from Pikeville. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville: Just Moved, a study group using biblical principles and practical how-tos is for women new to the community, will start meeting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13. This “After the Boxes are Unpacked” group will help women let go, start over and move ahead in their new surroundings. The 13-week study will be held on Tuesdays. Women may become a part of the group at any time. A small fee is charged for the study materials. Contact Mary Kay Hamlin at mkh323@charter.net or 865-228-4536. You can also register online at www.1stchurch.org. The website for this international ministry is www.justmoved.org.
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: DivorceCare, a weekly divorce recovery seminar and support group for adults, meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays in Room 340 for 13 sessions beginning Sept. 7. For more information, contact the church office at 865-982-6070 or bob@montevistamaryville.com.
