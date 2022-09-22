Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrated on Sept. 25. The Ray Ball Singers will perform during the 10:30 a.m. service. Dinner will be provided following the service. No evening service.
Grace Memorial, 504 E. Lincoln Road, Alcoa: Homecoming will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. The Russell Family and others will be singing.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville:A gospel singing will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, featuring Saved By Grace and His Grace. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3201 Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville: A fall festival will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Barbecue and fixings will be available at 5 p.m. The festivities will include face painting, crafts, inflatables and other fun and games.
Old Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 826 Old Piney Road, Maryville: The Foothills Quartet will be in concert for the Sept. 25 homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. A covered dish dinner will be held in the church fellowship hall following the service. The Rev. Rex Everett is pastor.
Smyrna Baptist Church, 6823 Howard School Road, Maryville: The Umphreys will perform in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville: The annual Pet Blessing will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the courtyard area at the church. Pet owners in the community are welcome to bring dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, reptiles etc. for a blessing or bring a photo of the pet. Animals must be leashed or otherwise restrained. Rector Amy Bradley will perform the blessings. Pet products like cat and dog food will be collected and donated to Blount County Animal Center.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: A Fall Craft Fair will take place Oct. 14-15. Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Author Brittany Cummings will be selling and signing her children’s books. Handcrafted items will be for sale.
To get your church-related news listed in Get the Word Out, email to church@the
dailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication. There is no charge.
