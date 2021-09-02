Guest Speakers, Preacher
Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville: A Day of Remembrance, “We Will Never Forget” will be presented during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 12. Guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, with music by Misty River Band. Message will be delivered by Morris Anderson. The event will occur outside under a tent.
HomecomingBible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: The church has canceled its homecoming that had been set for Sept. 5, due to concerns over the rise in COVID cases.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed during the 10 a.m. service on Sept. 12. His By Grace with Merlin Williamson will perform. Box lunches will be available. Pastor is David Oliver.
Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 6525 Happy Valley Road, Tallassee: The homecoming celebration planned for Sept. 5 has been canceled due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed Sept. 5 with Heavens Highway singing and Bob Nuchols preaching at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. No night service. Delbert Raines is pastor.
MusicBirchfield Misisonary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Crossroads will perform during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 5. Saved by Grace will be singing during the evening service.
OtherMonte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: DivorceCare, Weekly Divorce Recovery Seminar and Support Group for Adults, will begin from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The session will last for 13 weekly meetings. For more information, call the church office at 865-982-6070 or email bob@montevistamaryville.com.
