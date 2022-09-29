Allegheny Baptist Church, 3221 Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville: The church will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Carters will sing. Lunch will follow the service.
Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend: Will host its 11th annual Maker’s Market on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with more than 60 local crafters and artisans. Admission is free and there will be plenty of parking. Products will include handmade pottery, clothing, woodwork, home decor, jams and jellies, honey, baked goods, soaps, fused glass, crochet, local authors, jewelry and many more.
Hickory Valley Baptist Church, 3920 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrate on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Aaron Disney will be the guest speaker. A potluck lunch will follow the service.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville:A gospel singing will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, featuring Saved By Grace and His Grace. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church: Old Timers Day and Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Tyler Farm, 1040 Maple Lane, Greenback. Worship will start at 11 a.m. with a covered-dish lunch to follow. Afternoon plans include a hayride, pumpkins for the kids and a bonfire and weenie roast.
Our Place, 103 Cheeyo Way, Loudon: Nondenominational church service for individuals and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s/dementia will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. The services are held the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 865-657-7222.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville: The annual Pet Blessing will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the courtyard area at the church. Pet owners in the community are welcome to bring dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, reptiles etc. for a blessing or bring a photo of the pet. Animals must be leashed or otherwise restrained. Rector Amy Bradley will perform the blessings. Pet products like cat and dog food will be collected and donated to Blount County Animal Center.
St. John Baptist Church, 178 Bessie Harvey Ave., Alcoa: The Ben and Frances Ross Food Pantry will be open Monday, Oct. 3, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring current identification.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: A Fall Craft Fair will take place Oct. 14-15. Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Author Brittany Cummings will be selling and signing her children’s books. Handcrafted items will be for sale.
To get your church-related news listed in Get the Word Out, email information to church@the dailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication. There is no charge.
