Food Events
Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville
March 5: The Supper Club 4 Health will meet at 6 p.m. A vegan meal will be served. Michelle Gosselln, certified health and life coach, will be the guest speaker. Cost is $10. Register by March 2 at supperclub4health@gmail.com or call 865-233-2559.
Music
Birchfield Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Feb. 29: The Willifords will be singing at 7 p.m.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
March 1: Heaven’s Highway will sing at 11 a.m.
Other
Mother Love Baptist Church, 3919 Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville
March 7: A free community clothing drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor is the Rev. Lorrin Harris.
Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa
March 10: A midmorning Bible study will be offered at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. beginning March 10 to accommodate all those whose schedules cause conflict with evening Bible study. Those interested should call 865-382-1690 for more information and to share which time is best for them.
Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 178 Bessie Harvey Ave., Alcoa
March 8: Eighth Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Charles F. Lomax Jr will be celebrated. Guest preacher the Rev. Christopher Battle from Knoxville will speak during the 10:45 a.m. service. Dinner will be served following the service.
