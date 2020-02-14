Food Events
Unity Christian Church,
721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville
Feb. 19: A free dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert and drink. All are welcome.
Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
Feb. 16: Pure Faith Ministries will sing during the 10 a.m. service.
First Baptist Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Feb. 23: Lee University Singers will perform at 10:30 a.m.
Kagley’s Chapel Baptist Church,
4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Feb. 23: Murlin Wiliamson and Harmony Trip will lead the worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Feb. 15: The Lore Family of New Boston, Ohio will be singing at 6 p.m.
Feb. 16: The One Man Quartet of Benton, Tennessee will sing at 6 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Feb. 16: Michael and Delilah will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
Oakland Baptist Church,
3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Feb. 16: The Lore Family will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.
Other
Green Meadow United Methodist Church, 1633 Louisville Road, Alcoa
Feb. 21: A Seat at the Table event takes place from 6-8 p.m. ASATT brings people from diverse backgrounds together for a conversation over a shared meal. Through a guided discussion, participants share their stories and aspirations, listen closely to one another and form new friendships. Call 503-894-0187 or email ramaloha@hotmail.com. There is no charge to attend.
Rest Haven Baptist Church,
224 E. Watt St., Alcoa
March 10: A midmorning Bible study will be offered at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. beginning March 10 to accommodate all those whose schedules cause conflict with evening Bible study. Those interested should call 865-382-1690 for more information and to share which time is best for them.
