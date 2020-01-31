Food Events
St. Paul AME Church, Alcoa
Feb. 8: The church will hold its first Sweetheart Tea at 6 p.m. at the Alcoa Center, 725 Universal St., Alcoa. The evening will include food and conversation. Be prepared to laugh through a session of The Newlywed Game. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville
Feb. 5: A free dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. The menu will include vegetable beef soup, potato soup, broccoli cheese soup, grilled cheese sandwich, crackers, drinks and dessert. All are welcome.
Guest Speakers, Preachers
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville
Feb. 2 and Feb. 9: The Rev. Bill Ailey will be preaching for three Sundays. Worship starts at 10:45 a.m.
Other
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville
Feb. 8: A Relax-Renew-Refresh Women’s Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Women’s Ministry team invites women to come shop from several vendors, including health, beauty, fashion and fitness.
Eusebia Presbyterian Church, 1701 Burnett Station Road, Seymour
Feb. 6: The Eusebia History Group will welcome George Lane at 7 p.m. He will tell about The History of Blount County Presbyterians — from the 1760s as Missionaries to Cherokee to the Present. Lane, the president of the Blount County Historical Museum, is an active member of the Sons of the Revolution, former president of the Knoxville Civil War Round Table and a seventh generation Tennessee Presbyterian. His article on the history of the Presbyterian Church in Blount County was published by the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society and is being constantly updated. Everyone is invited. For more information, contact Jean Davidson at rev2jean@gmail.com, 502-664-5210.
Green Meadow United Methodist Church, 1633 Louisville Road, Alcoa
Feb. 21: A Seat at the Table event takes place from 6-8 p.m. ASATT brings people from diverse backgrounds together for a conversation over a shared meal. Through a guided discussion, participants share their stories and aspirations, listen closely to one another and form new friendships. Call 503-894-0187 or email ramaloha@hotmail.com. There is no charge to attend.
Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa
March 10: A midmorning Bible study will be offered at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. beginning March 10 to accommodate all those whose schedules cause conflict with evening Bible study. Those interested should call 865-382-1690 for more information and to share which time is best for them.
