Homecoming

Elkmont: Homecoming has been canceled this year. It is usually held on the second Sunday in June.

Harmony Chapel Baptist Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville

June 7: Homecoming will be observed and will include dinner after the morning service. Melinda Wilburn and Smoky Mountain Pilgrims will sing. No evening service.

Music

Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville

June 7: Crossroads will sing during the 11 a.m. service. In addition, the church will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, June 6.

Other

Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville

June 6: Rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of household items and clothing at great prices.

Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville

Beginning June 7: The church is now holding services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

