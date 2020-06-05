Homecoming
Elkmont: Homecoming has been canceled this year. It is usually held on the second Sunday in June.
Harmony Chapel Baptist Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville
June 7: Homecoming will be observed and will include dinner after the morning service. Melinda Wilburn and Smoky Mountain Pilgrims will sing. No evening service.
Music
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
June 7: Crossroads will sing during the 11 a.m. service. In addition, the church will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, June 6.
Other
Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville
June 6: Rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of household items and clothing at great prices.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville
Beginning June 7: The church is now holding services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
