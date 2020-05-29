Decoration Day
Laurel Bank Baptist Church, 211 County Farm Road, Friendsville
May 29-31: The church will observe Decoration Day. Church homecoming has been moved to August 9 due to the coronavirus restriction.
Food Events
Unity Christian Church: 721 S. Everett High Road, MaryvilleThere will be no church services or Wednesday meals until further notice.
Music
Birchfield Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville
May 30: Heaven’s Highway Trio will be singing at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.