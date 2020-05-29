Decoration Day

Laurel Bank Baptist Church, 211 County Farm Road, Friendsville

May 29-31: The church will observe Decoration Day. Church homecoming has been moved to August 9 due to the coronavirus restriction.

Food Events

Unity Christian Church: 721 S. Everett High Road, MaryvilleThere will be no church services or Wednesday meals until further notice.

Music

Birchfield Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville

May 30: Heaven’s Highway Trio will be singing at 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.