Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland
Oct. 17: The monthly gospel singing will feature Journey Home, from Sweetwater. Food will be available beginning at 5 p.m. and the concert will start at 6:30 p.m.
Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland
Oct. 18: Heaven’s Highway will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.
Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church, 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee
Oct. 17: The Willifords will be in concert at 7 p.m.
New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 2633 Six Mile Road, Maryville
Oct. 18: The Diplomats quartet from Carrolton, Georgia will sing at 9:30 a.m.
To ger your church event listed for free in Get the Word Out, email information to church@thedailytimes.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.