Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room is open at 10 a.m., followed by services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday service is held at 7 p.m.
On April 24, the Coffmans from Danville, Kentucky will be ministering and singing during the morning service.
Historic Bethlehem Church and Cemetery, Bethlehem Church Road, Walland: Annual Decoration Day service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch, drink and lawn chairs. Following lunch, the business meeting will take place, then the service.
House of God Church, 160 Badgett St., Alcoa: The church is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 24. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Joseph H. McCants Sr. from Valley, Alabama. There will be an afternoon gospel program with various groups and choirs starting at 3 p.m.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Fifth Friday Night Singing on April 29 will feature Isaac’s Well and His By Grace. Singing starts at 7 p.m.
Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville: Grief Share classes are held 6- 8 p.m. on Wednesdays now through June 29. This is a recovery support group to help and encourage those who have lost a family member or friend.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The Singing Cookes will be in concert during the 11 a.m. service on April 24.
To get your church news listed: for free in Get the Word Out, email information to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline for Friday publication is 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
