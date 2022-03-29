Once the weather warms and the patio beckons, it’s time to break out the grill for home-cooked meals in the great outdoors. When your family tires of baked dishes and stovetop recipes, the smell of fresh flavors on the grates offers the reprieve of something new.
Mexican Grilled Corn Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
1 bag Success Jasmine Rice
3 ears corn
1/4 cup lime juice
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sour cream
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon lime zest
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/3 cup finely crumbled feta cheese
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside and allow to cool completely.
Preheat grill to medium-high; grease grates well. Grill corn 10-12 minutes, or until well-marked and tender. Allow to cool slightly. Slice corn kernels from cobs and reserve.
In medium bowl, stir lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, chili powder, lime zest, salt, pepper and cumin. Add rice, corn, feta and green onions. Toss well.
