Guest speakers
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa
Aug. 9: Evangelist Don Savell from Union, Mississippi, will be in the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.
Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland
Aug. 8: The outdoor monthly gospel singing will take place. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Singing will start at 6:30 p.m. and feature Crossroads. Bring a lawn chair.
Freedom Baptist Church, 5518 Nickel Road, Knoxville
Aug. 9: Lakeside Trio will be performing at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Danny Buchanan at 865-360-0517.
Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland
Aug. 16: Reborn will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.
Mount Nebo Church in Jesus Name, 4508 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland
Aug. 21: The Allmon Family will be guests at the monthly singing, 7 p.m.
Other
Christ First Community, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville
Sundays: This new church is meeting at Memorial Funeral Home. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor is Jason Sweeton. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
Mount Nebo Church in Jesus Name, 4508 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland
Aug. 9: Service and baptism at Metcalf Bottoms, 11 a.m.
