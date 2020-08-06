Guest speakers

Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa

Aug. 9: Evangelist Don Savell from Union, Mississippi, will be in the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.

Music

Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland

Aug. 8: The outdoor monthly gospel singing will take place. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m. Singing will start at 6:30 p.m. and feature Crossroads. Bring a lawn chair.

Freedom Baptist Church, 5518 Nickel Road, Knoxville

Aug. 9: Lakeside Trio will be performing at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Danny Buchanan at 865-360-0517.

Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland

Aug. 16: Reborn will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.

Mount Nebo Church in Jesus Name, 4508 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland

Aug. 21: The Allmon Family will be guests at the monthly singing, 7 p.m.

Other

Christ First Community, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville

Sundays: This new church is meeting at Memorial Funeral Home. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor is Jason Sweeton. For more information, call 865-254-8079.

Mount Nebo Church in Jesus Name, 4508 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland

Aug. 9: Service and baptism at Metcalf Bottoms, 11 a.m.

