Christmas events
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: A drive-thru dinner is provided from 5-6 p.m. each Wednesday. The meal will not be served on Dec. 22. All are welcome.
Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery Association: Will hold its annual Christmas Memorial Luminary Service at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the old Cloyd’s Creek Presbyterian Church building, located at the corner of Cloyd’s Church and Cloyd’s Creek roads. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenny Queener, a native of the Greenback community. There will be a reading of a list of memorials for those luminaries placed on the graves of loved ones buried at Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery, along with those given in honor of individuals buried in other cemeteries. Luminaries will also be given in honor of loved ones and friends.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: A Christmas play will be presented at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
First Baptist Church Friendsville, 403 N. Farnum St., Friendsville: “Changed by a Baby Boy” will be presented at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. There will be only one performance. For more information, call the church at 865-995-2130.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Annual Christmas programs will be presented at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The children will be having a presentation and the youth and adults will be presenting “This Man Jesus.” The Troy Burns family will be here for a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The Christmas program, “The Lights in the Church,” will be presented at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church, 1830m Clydesdale St., Maryville: The children’s play, “Miss Mary’s Toy Shop” will be presented at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The candlelight communion worship will be held at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Sunday worship will be held at 10 a.m.
