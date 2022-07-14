Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church,4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: A singing will take place at 7 p.m. on July 30 featuring Simply Faith from North Carolina. Pastor is Greg Watson.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held July 18-22 from 6-8 p.m. All ages welcome.
Freedom to Worship Pentecostal Church, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Prayer room starts at 10 a.m., followed by service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Wednesday service starts at 7 p.m.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Jacob Berry will speak at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-982-1545.
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, 826 Old Piney Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held July 17-19 from 6-8:30 p.m. concluding with Family Night on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Theme this year is “Jesus is the Good Shepherd.” Everyone welcome. Pastor is Rex Everett. Call 865-984-7548 for more information.
Pilgrim Holiness Church, 610 Rule St., Maryville: Sunday worship is held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Pastor is Bob Nuchols.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa: The Joyaires will be singing during the 6 p.m. service on July 17.
To get your church news published for free each week, send it to church@thedailytimes.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.