Guest speakers
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa
Aug. 9: Evangelist Don Savell from Union, Mississippi will be in the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.
Music
Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland
July 26: Heaven’s Highway will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.
Other
Christ First Community Church, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville
Sundays: This new church is meeting at Memorial Funeral Home. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor is Jason Sweeton. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
