Guest speakers

Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa

Aug. 9: Evangelist Don Savell from Union, Mississippi will be in the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.

Music

Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland

July 26: Heaven’s Highway will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.

Other

Christ First Community Church, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville

Sundays: This new church is meeting at Memorial Funeral Home. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor is Jason Sweeton. For more information, call 865-254-8079.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.