Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
July 5: Jordan Amburn and Adoration will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
Harmony Chapel Baptist Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville
July 5: Heaven’s Highway will sing at 11 a.m.
Vacation Bible School
Living Crossroads Ministry, 1015 N. Union Grove Road, Friendsville
July 6-10: Gone Fishin’ VBS, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Crafts, music, snacks, games and loads of fun. Pastor is Ken Bowling. For more information, visit Facebook page, Living Crossroads Ministry.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
July 12-17: The virtual Bible school theme will be Concretes and Cranes. Registration is required at newhopeibc.org/events. VBS materials will be distributed on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. For children ages 3-18.
